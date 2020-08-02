Your View: Let Trump do his job; riots not ‘peaceful protests’

As the riots continue across the nation it is astonishing to hear the news media continue to call them peaceful protests. The definition of peaceful is “free from disturbance, tranquil, not involving war or violence.” Anyone who is of sound mind can see these riots are anything but peaceful.
The mayors of these cities refuse to stop the riots or even acknowledge that violence is taking place. Either out of fear or political bias. But they can see the danger of federal troops being sent in to stop the riots. If this wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable.
The purpose of these riots has nothing to do with the murder of George Floyd or race relations. Although this might have been the motivation in the beginning it is no longer the object of the riots. Their aim is to destroy this nation, and their ally is the liberal wing of the Democratic Party.
President Trump offered assistance to the mayors of these cities’ when the violence began. Their reply was no help wanted. They even tied the hands of their police departments to do their job. After all the statues are gone and every city has a BLM Mural publicly displayed the rioters will still not be satisfied. The left not only want to abolish the police they want to dismantle the Constitution. It’s time to put an end to these anything-but-peaceful protests. Allow President Trump to do his job.