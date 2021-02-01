Your View: Legislation needed to combat climate change

I was grateful for the heads up about this week’s rollercoaster pattern (“There’s more snow heading this way,” Jan. 26). But I was not enthused that, as meteorologist Derek Eisentrout noted, “in the course of 48 hours, we will have spring and winter.” This week’s weather is a reminder that the earth is warming, and that we desperately need meaningful legislation to curb this threat.

I’m particularly fond of climate legislation with bipartisan support, since climate change is an issue that affects us all. One bill introduced in Congress last year would put a price on pollution and return all the revenue in the form of dividends to American households. If passed, this bill would result in lower emissions, better air quality, and more money in our families’ bank accounts.

If you’re also concerned that you’re making the shift from hiking boots to snow boots awfully abruptly this week, please join me in reaching out to your elected officials to demand bipartisan climate action for a livable future.