Your View: Leaders lead; Harshbarger will advance 1st District

Regarding “Your View: Harshbarger afraid to debate Blair Walsingham, so we know who will fight for us in D.C.” by S.F.C. Gary Carrier, Retired Army Reserve:

A leader — leads!

Tennessee’s 1st District elected representatives have a long record of supporting constituents from both sides of the aisle. As a recently retired U.S. Air Force veteran with 35 years of enlisted and commissioned service, I know what it takes to follow and lead. I sought Diana Harshbarger out several months ago to discuss her views on critical issues affecting the district. Among those were health care, education, veterans’ affairs and prescription drug costs. After being assured that these issues would be diligently worked if she was elected, I joined her campaign as a campaign chair. Having worked at the national level at the Pentagon and on Capitol Hill supporting policy and requirements validation, I assure you that defendable facts matter. When a political opponent or surrogate makes an attack absent of facts, they become irrelevant.

As a commander, I often told my staff that sixes do not hire nines. In short, a substandard performer will never hire someone more capable then they are. Diana is a “ten,” from her faith to her work ethic. She will seek top performers to gain insight and advance critical issues affecting the 1st District.

Leaders — lead; they move forward and do not accept the status quo. Diana will continue to advance the 1st District to new levels of success. Concerning the Oath of a congressional representative, “… I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same … .” The Oath is directly in line with supporting law enforcement and the rule of law. A candidate, who cannot swear to or affirm this Oath, fully supporting safety and security, should never be allowed to hold elected office. I highly suggest Blair Walsingham review this Oath and check her perspective.