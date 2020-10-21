 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Leaders have different styles; vote accordingly
0 comments

Your View: Leaders have different styles; vote accordingly

  • 0

Leaders have different styles.

One leader Encourages, Explains, Enlightens and Empowers people — and leads by Example.

This leader earns a score of "E" for Excellent.

Another leader Deceives, Discounts, Dismisses, Demeans and Demonizes people — and leads by Demagoguery.

This leader gets a "D" for Deficient, which is the only one level above "F" for Failure.

Which type of leader do you want in your job? Which type do you want as your children’s teacher, coach or Scoutmaster?

Which type of leader does our country need in the next four years?

Think!

Vote Nov. 3!

Lying Cheating President

A lying, cheating president and a cud-chewing Cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the thoughtful look on the face of the cow.

A lying, cheating President and a cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the pleasant look on the face of the cow.

A lying, cheating President and a cud-chewing Cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the friendly look on the face of the cow.

A lying, cheating President and a cud-chewing Cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the kindly look on the face of a cow.

A lying, cheating President and a cud-chewing Cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the gentle look on the face of the cow.

A lying, cheating President and a cud-chewing Cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the intelligent look on the face of the cow.

(Modification of a ditty that I learned when I was young)

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: This election, trust our neighbors

Trust your local elections officers, sheriffs and police, and your neighbors, including those with different views, to do the right thing. Let’s extend to one another the trust and love we want for ourselves.

Opinion

Your View: What our Confederate monument means

For the vast majority of families native to Tazewell County, the Monument of The Confederate Soldier in front of the courthouse is a reminder of the spirits and souls of over 2,000 men who left their homes to fight in the bloodiest war in American history.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts