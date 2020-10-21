Your View: Leaders have different styles; vote accordingly

Leaders have different styles.

One leader Encourages, Explains, Enlightens and Empowers people — and leads by Example.

This leader earns a score of "E" for Excellent.

Another leader Deceives, Discounts, Dismisses, Demeans and Demonizes people — and leads by Demagoguery.

This leader gets a "D" for Deficient, which is the only one level above "F" for Failure.

Which type of leader do you want in your job? Which type do you want as your children’s teacher, coach or Scoutmaster?

Which type of leader does our country need in the next four years?

Think!

Vote Nov. 3!

Lying Cheating President

A lying, cheating president and a cud-chewing Cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;

Ah! I have it now — it’s the thoughtful look on the face of the cow.

A lying, cheating President and a cow —

They don’t look alike — there’s a difference, somehow;