Your View: Laws to deny voting rights of citizens of color are new level of political cowardice

In America, when feeling frustrated or pressed into a corner, people often ignore the real issue at hand and engage in ad hominem attacks. An ad hominem attack is a personal attack. It simply happens, often, particularly in politics. But when one describes a great many American politicians as cowards, it is not a personal attack. It is, sadly, an accurate description of many elected officials. It is a statement of fact.

A country that has the audacity to call itself a democracy would not need new legislation to protect the voting rights of all citizens, particularly citizens of color. No one but a coward would attempt to deny that basic privilege. There would be no such thing as gerrymandering. Only a true coward would consider engaging in such activity. And only a base coward would vote against the Violence Against Women Act. What valid reason could anyone have for such a vote?