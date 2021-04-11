Your View: Laws to deny voting rights of citizens of color are new level of political cowardice

In America, when feeling frustrated or pressed into a corner, people often ignore the real issue at hand and engage in ad hominem attacks. An ad hominem attack is a personal attack. It simply happens, often, particularly in politics. But when one describes a great many American politicians as cowards, it is not a personal attack. It is, sadly, an accurate description of many elected officials. It is a statement of fact.
A country that has the audacity to call itself a democracy would not need new legislation to protect the voting rights of all citizens, particularly citizens of color. No one but a coward would attempt to deny that basic privilege. There would be no such thing as gerrymandering. Only a true coward would consider engaging in such activity. And only a base coward would vote against the Violence Against Women Act. What valid reason could anyone have for such a vote?
In sports, it is illegal to take steroids because it is seen as giving an unfair advantage to a person. Yet, in politics, too many people are completely content with openly seeking an unfair advantage, even to the point of perverting the very laws they have sworn to defend. If that is your goal, then why not also ask for a change of name as well. Rather than the United States of America, let’s call it South Africa (since politicians are moving toward Apartheid). Or Nazi Germany (since the political goals are the same). After all, if the shoe fits …