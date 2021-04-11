 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Laws to deny voting rights of citizens of color are new level of political cowardice
1 comment

Your View: Laws to deny voting rights of citizens of color are new level of political cowardice

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

In America, when feeling frustrated or pressed into a corner, people often ignore the real issue at hand and engage in ad hominem attacks. An ad hominem attack is a personal attack. It simply happens, often, particularly in politics. But when one describes a great many American politicians as cowards, it is not a personal attack. It is, sadly, an accurate description of many elected officials. It is a statement of fact.

A country that has the audacity to call itself a democracy would not need new legislation to protect the voting rights of all citizens, particularly citizens of color. No one but a coward would attempt to deny that basic privilege. There would be no such thing as gerrymandering. Only a true coward would consider engaging in such activity. And only a base coward would vote against the Violence Against Women Act. What valid reason could anyone have for such a vote?

In sports, it is illegal to take steroids because it is seen as giving an unfair advantage to a person. Yet, in politics, too many people are completely content with openly seeking an unfair advantage, even to the point of perverting the very laws they have sworn to defend. If that is your goal, then why not also ask for a change of name as well. Rather than the United States of America, let’s call it South Africa (since politicians are moving toward Apartheid). Or Nazi Germany (since the political goals are the same). After all, if the shoe fits …

This behavior is more than a lack of decency or a complete disregard for morality. To openly attempt to deny the voting rights of any citizens indicates a level of cowardice never before seen in the history of the United States. We should all be so proud.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

1 comment

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Biden by the numbers

Republican readers used to write letters to this paper extolling the glory of their beloved leader. Now they complain of being conservative victims, insisting that buyer’s remorse will lead to a recall of President Biden. Facts suggest otherwise.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts