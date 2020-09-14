Your View: Kudos to Roe, for supporting Tenn.’s outdoors, economy

Outdoor spaces are often at the center of vibrant communities, and their importance has only grown in recent months. Whether helping us stay healthy during a pandemic or providing employment during an economic crisis, natural areas help make it possible.
That is why we are so grateful that Congressman Roe was part of the U.S. Congress’s overwhelming, bipartisan approval of the Great American Outdoors Act. The bill combines two conservation proposals that each have strong, bipartisan support — fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and making major investments to care for our national parks and other public lands.
The investments in this bill are not just investments in conservation, but in people – both their access to nature and their jobs and livelihoods that often depend on it. The LWCF has provided grants and support to all types of historic sites, recreation and natural areas — from city parks to National Parks and Forests. Here in East Tennessee, places like Ralph Stout Park in Mountain City, Bay’s Mountain in Kingsport, the Overmountain Victory Trail and the Cherokee National Forest, have all received LWCF investments over the years.
All told, the Great American Outdoors Act would improve access to nature in places both close to home and worth traveling to when it is safe to do so — all while being a part of the solution for some of our economic, health and societal challenges.
Thank you, Congressman Roe, for standing up for Tennessee’s outdoors and people with your votes for the Great American Outdoors Act!
