Your View: Kingsport's LampLight Theatre is a local treasure
Your View: Kingsport's LampLight Theatre is a local treasure

We just got home from the LampLight Theatre in Kingsport. I cannot express the delight that we had in the play that they put on. As I understand it, all the actors are voluntarily doing this, and they do a great job. Congratulations!

Mr. Billy Wayne, the manager, has also held all of this together for years. We are new to the Kingsport area but have so far seen four or five of their plays this year and will continue to see every one of them that we can!!

The play “At the Cross,” “the Sixties Show,” the Easter play and this latest one, the “Road to Damascus,” to name just a few, were all wonderfully entertaining!

I would highly recommend everyone to go to the LampLight Theatre on Broad Street in Kingsport.

