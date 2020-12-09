Your View: Keep showing your support for Trump so we know whose company to avoid

People like me with leftist views have been attacked by President Trump and his followers for the last four years. So, yes, there is real division in this country between people like me and them, and that division is here to stay. How could we ever trust or work in good faith with anyone who has tried to throw out our votes and called us every foul name in the book?

If you have supported Trump for any reason, please continue to proudly display your signs and bumper stickers on your vehicles and places of business. We want to know who you are in the years ahead so we can make appropriate decisions about where we shop and who to trust. We know you don't want our business, and we know you don't trust us.

No need for civil war: Just stand proud and accept the consequences of being who you are.