Your View: Justice not yet served in Kenosha shooting

On Aug. 25, a 17-year old drove to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with an assault rifle and shot three protesters. The police were no more than 200 yards away. They had to have seen what happened, or heard the protesters shouting it. But they let him go.
A protester recorded Kenosha police telling armed militia men, including the shooter, that they appreciated their presence and gave them water. These men say they were there to protect property. What property of theirs were they protecting? Why did they do it with lethal weapons?
Although he was later arrested, don’t be fooled into thinking justice is served. He’s an aspiring police officer, and police have never been eager to enforce the law on them. And when they are arrested, a conviction is not guaranteed.
The shooter is representative of a significant portion of America that has been radicalized to believe that killing people is OK as long as they’re protesters. How can we deserve to die for that? We have a right to life and dignity that this shooter and his supporters are trying to take away from us.
A child crossed state lines to help riot suppression at a peaceful protest, using protecting property as an excuse to kill two and maim a third. Why does property damage justify murder to him and his defenders? Why does this right-wing violence not get the same police response as a black man simply existing?
This was not an isolated incident. This is the result of the right’s massive campaign to dehumanize and discredit any form of civil protest. It could have happened anywhere. It could happen again. That’s why we protest: Things have to change. Building a better world is hard, dangerous work, but we do it so that our children won’t have to.
