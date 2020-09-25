Your View: Justice not yet served in Kenosha shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Aug. 25, a 17-year old drove to Kenosha, Wisconsin, with an assault rifle and shot three protesters. The police were no more than 200 yards away. They had to have seen what happened, or heard the protesters shouting it. But they let him go.

A protester recorded Kenosha police telling armed militia men, including the shooter, that they appreciated their presence and gave them water. These men say they were there to protect property. What property of theirs were they protecting? Why did they do it with lethal weapons?

Although he was later arrested, don’t be fooled into thinking justice is served. He’s an aspiring police officer, and police have never been eager to enforce the law on them. And when they are arrested, a conviction is not guaranteed.

The shooter is representative of a significant portion of America that has been radicalized to believe that killing people is OK as long as they’re protesters. How can we deserve to die for that? We have a right to life and dignity that this shooter and his supporters are trying to take away from us.