Your View: Just when 2020 can’t get any weirder, Marc Thiessen always delivers a laugh

The pandemic rages on, the colorful fall leaves are gone from the trees, the weather has been cold and windy. The switch back to standard time has made the nights long and dreary and E&H has announced they are leaving the ODAC.

Just when 2020 can’t get any weirder, I can always count on Marc Theissen to give me a laugh. His topic: “how super-slang Donald Trump can win back the Presidency in 2024.” Like a lot of people, I’m totally amazed he lasted four whole years to begin with. And without the protection given to him by the presidency, he’ll probably be starting a nice jail sentence by then. (Remember that Russian stuff, his enormous personal debt and the income tax return he fought to keep secret). But, Trump is all the GOP has left, so they’re hoping to revise this dead horse. Thanks again, Marc.