Your article on Sunday, July 5, on the Blountville Independence Day Parade also covered an isolated incident that happened an hour before the parade.

That incident had nothing to do with the parade. None of the organizers and few of the attendees knew anything about the incident until reading about it in the newspaper.

Anyone was free to walk or ride as part of the parade. Those involved could have delivered their message in a positive way to a greater portion of the community by joining the parade. They would have been welcomed.

It is sad that a self-aggrandizing, divisive stunt was chosen and the opportunity for a positive impact was wasted.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments