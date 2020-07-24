I watched “Hamilton” the film on the day that another American legend died. John Lewis was elected to Congress 16 times beginning in 1987. He was described as the “Conscience of Congress” and will always be remembered for his courageous role in the fight for civil rights and the Voting Rights Act. May his inspiration of nonviolent protest and demonstration be a beacon for all those continuing the struggle for equality and justice in America, and for human rights throughout the world?
And what can be said about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy? Once again, she has gone in and out of the hospital and is ready to resume her role as Supreme Court justice. She had made her mark as a jurist even before her appointment in her advocacy for gender equality and women’s rights. Her rulings are not liberal as often described, but solidly based in her belief that the law is gender-blind and all groups are entitled to equal rights. For those who are not fans and do not know her history, one of the five cases she argued and won before the Supreme Court before sitting on it, involved a portion of the Social Security Act which favored women over men because certain benefits were granted to widows but not to widowers.
A fitting appointment to John Lewis’ congressional seat would have been Stacey Abrams who is also passionate about voting rights. As for RBG, hopefully Joe Biden will be deciding who replaces her once her seat is vacated.
Both these individuals may someday hold a place in history equivalent to Alexander Hamilton. They certainly deserve it, considering the contributions they have made to American government and American society.
