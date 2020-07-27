The field of candidates for Tennessee’s 1st District congressional seat is crowded, and it seems that all the candidates state the same thing: “I am pro-Trump, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment.” However, there are distinctions between the candidates, and those distinctions are critical.
There are three critical distinctions that make John Clark the best candidate to represent the people of the 1st District. Those distinctions are character, vision and passion.
Regarding character, John is a man of strong faith, of solid principles and a dedicated family man. He is a conservative and an advocate for conservative issues. His faith and principles guide him in his efforts to represent the best interests of his constituents.
John’s vision is to represent the district in a manner that provides an opportunity for improvement in the quality of life for all citizens. He is a strong voice for economic development and growth. John is the candidate who has a plan for growth, and he will work to implement that plan. John understands that a strong and growing economy is critical to our district.
John’s passion is to serve, and his candidacy is not borne of a desire for power or wealth or fame. John is not a career politician. His desire is to be a servant leader, to work for and with the people of this district to continue to make it the greatest place in this country to live, work and raise a family.
I urge you to join me in supporting and voting for John Clark for Congress.
