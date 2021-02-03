 Skip to main content
Your View: Joe Biden's supposed focus on jobs off to a bad start
Your View: Joe Biden's supposed focus on jobs off to a bad start

President Joe Biden in his address to the nation talked about the importance of creating more jobs. Right after that, he signed an executive order stopping the construction of the Keystone pipeline and the building of the border walls. This decision cost thousands of high-paying jobs and maybe even put those contractors out of business. He now wants to open our borders and let come in thousands of illegal immigrants who must seek jobs to be able to feed their families and find a place to live. That isn’t fair since we now have millions of American citizens who are on unemployment and are looking for jobs as well. Since Democrats are pushing for open borders, let them provide them with cellphones, free health care, free food and a place to stay. They can do this by paying at 35% earnings tax instead of 15%, while Republicans’ tax rate will stay at 15%. Also, Biden wants to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour. Many economists have said that this will cause the loss of jobs as well. Go figure!

On a lighter note, the Bidens now have brought their German shepherd to the White House. Since Biden has insisted that a mask must be won on federal property, did you notice their dog was not wearing a mask?

