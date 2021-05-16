 Skip to main content
Your View: Jennifer Carroll Foy will be fearless governor for coal county Virginians
Your View: Jennifer Carroll Foy will be fearless governor for coal county Virginians

After the crises unraveled by COVID-19, Virginians need a governor who is not afraid to meet the major challenges of today with bold action. Jennifer Carroll Foy is fearless. Foy’s career demonstrates her willingness to speak boldly on behalf of struggling Virginians. During her tenure as a delegate, she has stood on picket lines with mistreated workers, fought to expand Medicaid to thousands of Virginians, and worked to make Virginia the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. Whenever major progress happened in Virginia lately, Delegate Foy was in the trenches.

Her run for governor has only solidified my faith that she has the temperament for the job. She is not afraid to forge a path for innovative and progressive policies. She is not afraid to campaign in heavily Republican Southwest Virginia, and she is not afraid to engage with her constituents from all corners of the political spectrum to construct a plan for Virginia to thrive. In the aftermath of a devastating year for our country, I have faith in Jennifer Carroll Foy to fight for Virginia families. The simple fact is that Foy shows up and fights hard.

As someone born and raised in Southwest Virginia, I am used to watching national figures ignore the plight of the coal counties. Jennifer Carrol Foy shows up in the coal counties and brings bold ideas with her. Voting has started and I will be voting early for Jennifer Carroll Foy for Democratic nominee for governor.

