Your View: It's time to try something new with health care
Your View: It's time to try something new with health care

  Updated
Your recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial accurately describes some of the major prob-lems with our health care system that actually makes people even sicker.

To highlight a few of those problems -

 We pay more per capita for health care than citizens in every other developed country, with far more of our GDP going to health care. Yet our health care outcomes lag far behind other industrialized countries.

The cost of employer supplied health insurance is skyrocketing, with family coverage increasing by 47% in the past decade.

Almost 30 million Americans are uninsured. (That doesn’t count those who are under-insured. The Commonwealth Fund estimates more than 40% of working-age adults are either uninsured or underinsured.)

As stated in the editorial, “The U.S. depends on market forces and consumerism to control prices, but that hasn’t worked too well when it comes to keeping the public healthy.”

The health insurance industry exists solely to finance health care, not to provide or to add value to the care provided by others. It collects premiums from beneficiaries and disburses some of those dollars to health care providers.

This middleman role costs the system hundreds of billions of dollars every year. Dollars that could be spent on health care go instead to corporate profits and administrative expenses such as advertising and corporate salaries and benefits.

These overhead costs amount to about 15% for private insurance companies, compared to about 3% for government run Medicare Parts A and B.

Numerous studies have demonstrated that a single payer financing system would lower total health care expenditures while providing comprehensive, first-dollar coverage to all Americans. The vast majority of us would spend less on health-related taxes than we now do for health care and related taxes.

Perhaps it’s time to try something other than market forces and consumerism.

 

Raymond (Robin) Feierabend, MD

Bristol, Tennessee

