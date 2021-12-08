Your View: It's time to try something new with health care

Your recent St. Louis Post-Dispatch editorial accurately describes some of the major prob-lems with our health care system that actually makes people even sicker.

To highlight a few of those problems -

We pay more per capita for health care than citizens in every other developed country, with far more of our GDP going to health care. Yet our health care outcomes lag far behind other industrialized countries.

The cost of employer supplied health insurance is skyrocketing, with family coverage increasing by 47% in the past decade.

Almost 30 million Americans are uninsured. (That doesn’t count those who are under-insured. The Commonwealth Fund estimates more than 40% of working-age adults are either uninsured or underinsured.)

As stated in the editorial, “The U.S. depends on market forces and consumerism to control prices, but that hasn’t worked too well when it comes to keeping the public healthy.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}