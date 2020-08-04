Your View: It's time for candidates to put people over politics

Recent letters to the editor have asked us to choose a congressional representative from those who all claim to be “pro-Trump,” then those goes on to say that their candidate is the right one because they aren’t “a politician.” I’m sorry/not sorry, but if 15 people all need to claim they will blindly toe the party line to get elected, that’s the very definition of swamp politics. I like some things President Trump has done, and I dislike some things he has done. Which candidate is really going to represent us, the people of the 1st District of Tennessee?
As the pandemic has worsened some of our local issues, I have looked into each candidate and their actual connection to the 1st District’s situation. The person I am voting for is also not a politician. Blair Walsingham is an Air Force veteran, a mom, a small business owner, a cancer survivor, a local small farmer, and she’s stepping up to be a voice for the real people in this area. People who need affordable health care, quality education and child care options, support for veterans and front-line workers, infrastructure improvements and not only a higher minimum wage — but a path to financially secure careers.
She wants to make a real difference, not just line pockets with corporate campaign dollars and “score points” in Washington, D.C., at the cost of our freedoms. She has actual plans to work toward these goals without exploding the deficit, and she is ready to dismantle party lines to advocate for real, positive change for the 1st District. If you are tired of watching ineffective political game playing, look for candidates who put people over politics; look into Blair Walsingham for Congress.
