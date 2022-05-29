Your View | It's not about...

It’s not about worthless politicians murdering 60 million babies since 1973 with one of the most heinous laws ever written.

It’s not about cops who have been incriminated, beaten down, murdered in the streets and now afraid to even enforce the law.

It’s not about guns, drugs or weapons.

It’s not about the rights or the equality of a few at the expense of the many.

It’s not about unseen forces conspiring within our own government with foreign terror groups and individuals to destroy America.

It’s not about big pharma, big oil and high tech corporations robbing the American people blind with no recourse or relief.

It’s not about children without parental guidance with only liberal rotten news, social media and filth that flows from it as their only guide.

It’s not about the mental health system that has totally broken down in this country allowing the insane to walk our streets.

It’s not about the degenerate causes that carry odd striped flags.

It’s not about the breakdown of social norms, family values or absentee parents.

It is about a nation that has turned its back on God without soul, without family values or work ethic.

It’s about greed, power and the social status of the few at the expense of the masses.

It is the loss and indifference of all these things that have placed this once great nation on the highway to hell.

It’s about limited chances remaining or even the time to correct remove and reset us on a path of national redemption before it is too late. We must regain control of our government, the media, our schools, our streets or the freedom we enjoy will be lost to the pages of history.