It has been my honor and pleasure to serve this city through being a school board member for the past 16 years. Your confidence and support of me has been humbling. I have enjoyed every day of it. My four terms on the school board were challenging and rewarding. In every decision/vote that I took I put our students and staff first!
I had the privilege of working with six superintendents; each was unique and hard working. I have also had a blast serving with many talented and dedicated school board members who put so much time and effort to make our school system one of the top preforming in the state! Our school system is blessed to have so many wonderful and talented teachers/staff members. Their tireless dedication to do more with less is admirable.
Life has a way of pulling you in different directions, and the time has come for me focus on other challenges and opportunities. I am by no means finished serving our great community. My life’s work has been around youth development. I look forward to what’s next and to helping our schools/city move forward and overcome the challenges and maximize the opportunities that lie ahead.
Thank you and God speed.
