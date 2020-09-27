 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Is gambling good for a community?
0 comments

Your View: Is gambling good for a community?

  • 0

Can you honestly say that gambling is good for a community? Is it wholesome entertainment? What often comes with it — drinking, crime and other things? Is this Bristol’s vision for the solution to financial needs?

Look at it from a secular perspective. Have people lost their homes, possessions, everything they had or had breakups in their family from gambling? Have some become addicted much like an addict on drugs?

Then look at it from a Christian perspective. Would God approve? Would He vote for this? Would He say gambling is a great way to get a city out of debt?

These are questions you may ask yourself before deciding how to cast your vote. Just keep in mind, all that glitters is not gold. In your heart, you surely have the answer as to the right path for Bristol. You will be leaving a legacy either way you go.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

THOMAS: This is the conservative moment
Opinion

THOMAS: This is the conservative moment

The passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives conservatives and Republicans what they claim to have wanted since judicial activism became the norm in the 1960s.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts