Your View: Is gambling good for a community?

Can you honestly say that gambling is good for a community? Is it wholesome entertainment? What often comes with it — drinking, crime and other things? Is this Bristol’s vision for the solution to financial needs?

Look at it from a secular perspective. Have people lost their homes, possessions, everything they had or had breakups in their family from gambling? Have some become addicted much like an addict on drugs?

Then look at it from a Christian perspective. Would God approve? Would He vote for this? Would He say gambling is a great way to get a city out of debt?

These are questions you may ask yourself before deciding how to cast your vote. Just keep in mind, all that glitters is not gold. In your heart, you surely have the answer as to the right path for Bristol. You will be leaving a legacy either way you go.