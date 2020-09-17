Your View: Is casino the moral landscape we want to leave our children?

The Bristol Hard Rock Casino project has been drawing so much protestant support in this newspaper from such venerable figures as Dr. Keith Perrigan, the school superintendent (whose kindly visage often adorns the pages of this newspaper) and Mr. Ben Talley (whose columns unfailingly wring uplifting sentiment from triumph and defeat alike and have merited him two guides to the “underworld”) that I’m beginning to wonder if indeed there may be something terribly wrong about it.

Dr. Perrigan’s account of the poor state of our schools’ infrastructure that would be remedied by the tax harvest from the casino seems similar to telling your unemployed, live-at-home, 19-year-old daughter about the cruise you and “the Mrs.” would love to go on but could never afford when she broaches the money to be made in the online sex industry.

I have to admit my own concern is based on what Mr. Talley calls “fear” -- an uneasy familiarity with my own weaknesses and an uncommon familiarity with the weaknesses of others. I have worked many years in the field of addiction. Like my clients, I cannot rely on heroic morality to keep me virtuous on Saturday evening. I have to plan for it, at least by Thursday. It’s a morality best summed up by “... lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.”

As I hope to be with my Maker (by “the skin of my teeth” and the Blood of the Lamb) or too feeble to be influenced by the vortex of this temple of Ba’al when it may be realized, I can only submit to the good people of Bristol that they prayerfully ponder the moral landscape they wish to leave to their children and their children’s children.