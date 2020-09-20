 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Is Bristol transforming from ‘Bedford Falls’ to ‘Potterville’?
0 comments

Your View: Is Bristol transforming from ‘Bedford Falls’ to ‘Potterville’?

  • 0

There’s a portion of the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life” in which the hero George Bailey gets his wish of never having been born granted by his guardian angel Clarence. George and Clarence leave the bridge where fate has brought them together and proceed to go into Bedford Falls, George’s hometown. To George’s bewilderment the town is no longer the place that it once was. Where once stood respectful businesses, there are now seedy bars, strip clubs and honkytonks. The town cinema no longer shows movies. Instead, on its marquee it proclaims “Girls, Girls, and Girls.”

Is this what’s happening to Bristol? I was born and raised here. I went away to college in 1971 returning only to visit annually for the next 39 years. Moving back in 2010 to care for aging parents, I have now been a resident for the past 10 years. The Tri-Cities and Bristol in particular have always struggled with economic opportunities. That’s why I never returned after heading off to college, and there were more decent jobs back then than now.

The proposed Hard Rock Casino promises to bring financial prosperity to the area and especially Bristol. Maybe it will, but at what cost? Since I’ve returned to Bristol there have been numerous craft beer establishments opened along with at least one hard liquor business. Now we’re going to add a gambling establishment to the mix. Are there no companies that could open here that don’t cater to society’s vices? Is Bristol “A Good Place To Live” or “A Good Place To Drink and Gamble?” Hopefully our iconic State Street sign won’t be changed to “Potterville.”

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts