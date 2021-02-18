Your View: Insulting and calling Southerners names is no way to unite Americans

I am not a political person. We all have our own opinion of those in charge of running our country or should have, if we care anything about it. But to insult me, the place I call home (Dixie) and the family and people I love deserves a response. Just because some talking head speaks doesn’t mean they are speaking for all of those they are supposed to be representing. That being said, I am very proud of the place I call home, which is Dixie. She lies near and dear to my heart. If saying sir, ma’am and thank you and welcoming people into your home and just doing my part to make the world a better place is so ignorant, then I am an “idiot.” I love cornpone, cornbread and I am corn-fed up to my eyeballs of all of this country’s woe lying solely on the shoulders of “Dixie.” It’s people like Hagy who need to quit living in the past and join the rest of us hillbillies here in 2021. They need to start doing their part to truly make this the “United” States of America. I am proud of my Southern heritage and the beauty of the whole concept of this country is. Hagy, or anyone else for that matter, doesn’t like the way us “Cornpones” operate, they are free to relocate.