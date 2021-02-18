 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Insulting and calling Southerners names is no way to unite Americans
0 comments

Your View: Insulting and calling Southerners names is no way to unite Americans

  • 0

I am writing in response to an article of the Your View section of your paper dated Jan. 8, 2021, titled “Southern states’ Senators just add to the South’s reputation for being a backward place,” by Timothy Hagy of Bristol, Virginia.

Hagy listed a few quotes of senators from the Southern states, which in his opinion were spoken by “liars and ignorant cornpones.” In the process of listing his quotations he also sees those of us in “Dixie,” outside of Georgia and Virginia, as a bunch of “cornpones.”

I am not a political person. We all have our own opinion of those in charge of running our country or should have, if we care anything about it. But to insult me, the place I call home (Dixie) and the family and people I love deserves a response. Just because some talking head speaks doesn’t mean they are speaking for all of those they are supposed to be representing. That being said, I am very proud of the place I call home, which is Dixie. She lies near and dear to my heart. If saying sir, ma’am and thank you and welcoming people into your home and just doing my part to make the world a better place is so ignorant, then I am an “idiot.” I love cornpone, cornbread and I am corn-fed up to my eyeballs of all of this country’s woe lying solely on the shoulders of “Dixie.” It’s people like Hagy who need to quit living in the past and join the rest of us hillbillies here in 2021. They need to start doing their part to truly make this the “United” States of America. I am proud of my Southern heritage and the beauty of the whole concept of this country is. Hagy, or anyone else for that matter, doesn’t like the way us “Cornpones” operate, they are free to relocate.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: My 12th and 13th Commanders-in-Chief

I want to thank all the good American people that voted to elect Joe Biden as my 13th President/Commander-in-Chief. How were Trump and Nero alike? Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfed and tweeted lying conspiracy theories while America burned.

Opinion

Get Students Back In School

Barbara Mandrell once sang, “I was country, when country wasn't cool.” I understood what she meant recently on a different topic: resuming in-…

Opinion

Their View: The attack on Black History Month

We need Black History Month. The country is not at a place where it shouldn’t exist. I embrace it and celebrate it as we all should. I don’t take it for granted, because some people, like a few parents in Utah, would be happy if we didn’t acknowledge Black history at all.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts