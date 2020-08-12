You have permission to edit this article.
Your View: Infuriated over lack of professionalism shown by Bristol, Virginia EMTs
Your View: Infuriated over lack of professionalism shown by Bristol, Virginia EMTs

I am very infuriated over an incident from earlier this month.

My father has been very ill. We called 911 and when the ambulance arrived, a Bristol, Virginia ALS unit, two crew members came into my elderly father’s home. One of them did not have a mask on. I had to ask him to go get one.

He did, and then was very rude to my father as the other EMT was gathering information.

They brought in a device to transport my father out but said they could not pick him up until a fire truck arrived and they had just requested one.

My brother walked over and picked up our father and sat him in the chair.

Why would the Bristol, Virginia, EMS send a unit with EMT’s that cannot even help an underweight elderly man stand up and also not enforce a state mandate with mask?!

I was an EMT for several years in Richmond, Virginia, and it concerns me that Bristol has such a lack of professionalism, training and guidelines.

