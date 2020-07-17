I’ve been thinking about the cri de coeur, re: fighting racism. And I have some thoughts on the subject. Remember the old second-wave feminist slogan: The personal is political? Boy, howdy, whoever came up with THAT must have been from Appalachia! Because that is how I’m seeing the battle against racism fought here. It is being waged on a home-front battleground: in conversations in pickup trucks on the way to Lowe’s; talks over family dinners; conversations in front of that Confederate monument on Main Street; chats on transit; LTEs in the newspaper; groups teachers have formed themselves in the school system; the swift retirement of a police chief. THIS is how change happens here. It might not be how we wish; it might not be the systemic overhaul that is needed. But it IS reflective of the conversations that are ongoing with those messy things that are human beings, and to quote Sam Cooke, I know a change is going to come.

