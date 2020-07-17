I’ve been thinking about the cri de coeur, re: fighting racism. And I have some thoughts on the subject. Remember the old second-wave feminist slogan: The personal is political? Boy, howdy, whoever came up with THAT must have been from Appalachia! Because that is how I’m seeing the battle against racism fought here. It is being waged on a home-front battleground: in conversations in pickup trucks on the way to Lowe’s; talks over family dinners; conversations in front of that Confederate monument on Main Street; chats on transit; LTEs in the newspaper; groups teachers have formed themselves in the school system; the swift retirement of a police chief. THIS is how change happens here. It might not be how we wish; it might not be the systemic overhaul that is needed. But it IS reflective of the conversations that are ongoing with those messy things that are human beings, and to quote Sam Cooke, I know a change is going to come.
Your View: In fighting racism, the personal is political
- By Kel BasAvraham | Abingdon, Virginia
-
-
- 0
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
As BMS prepares to welcome up to 30K fans, public health experts question risks
-
Mysterious 'Dirty Dancing' lake is filling up with water 12 years after it dried up
-
Schools in Washington County, Virginia, to have hybrid schedule
-
Two employees at CarMax store in Bristol, Tennessee test positive for COVID-19
-
Cuddy, Amy Britton Pless
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.