UNITY! WHERE’S THE UNITY? As of Jan. 20, 2021, a new president was sworn in, Joe Biden. On that same day, Donald J. Trump became a former president and flew off to Florida, where he became a private citizen. That’s been the tradition of our great country as far back as my history takes me. Yet, on the evening of Monday, Jan. 25 (five days after Trump left office) several members of the House of Representatives solemnly and dramatically walked over and delivered Articles of Impeachment of former President Trump to the Senate for trial. There were 74 million people (tax-paying citizens) that voted for the former President. Do they think this second impeachment will bring the unity to our country that we so desperately need? President Biden could stop this unconstitutional charade in a nanosecond, but refused to do so. Victor Davis Hanson, my favorite writer, who is an American military historian, columnist and scholar of ancient warfare, wrote a recent column titled “Stabbing Hector’s Corpse.” He writes: “in Homer’s epic Iliad, the Greek hero Achilles finally kills his hated archenemy, the often trash-talking Trojan warrior, Hector. After Hector dies, once frightened, but now gloating Greek soldiers encircle and cowardly stab his limp corpse. Achilles even ties the ankles of the dead Hector to his chariot and in fits of mindless rage drags him around the walls of Troy. Homer then brilliantly shows how Achilles’ vindictive excess ensures sympathy for the once-braggart Hector. Eventually, the adolescent Achilles relents, grows up, allows Hector to be buried and accepts the tragic nature of a common humanity. “Most Americans dislike one thing more than a sore loser; an arrogant, vindictive, and bullying winner.
Your View: Impeachment of Trump is not a sign of unity
- Rogers Viers | Wise, Virginia
