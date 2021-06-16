Your View: Immigrants do not hurt the U.S. but help it thrive

A reader with radicalized right-wing political sentiments continually leaves erroneous feedback to posts about the opinion pages of the Bristol Herald Courier concerning immigrants, particularly those from the southern border. This person has an extreme dislike for Mexicans, refers to California as “Mexifornia” and has recently warned that illegal immigrants would be coming to Southwest Virginia to increase the poverty rate.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, immigrants contribute to the economy rather than detract from it. “They work at high rates and make up more than a third of the workforce in some industries. Their geographic mobility helps local economies respond to worker shortages, smoothing out bumps that could otherwise weaken the economy. Immigrant workers help support the aging native-born population, increasing the number of workers as compared to retirees and bolstering the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. And children born to immigrant families are upwardly mobile, promising future benefits not only to their families, but to the U.S. economy overall.”