Your View: Immigrants do not hurt the U.S. but help it thrive

A reader with radicalized right-wing political sentiments continually leaves erroneous feedback to posts about the opinion pages of the Bristol Herald Courier concerning immigrants, particularly those from the southern border. This person has an extreme dislike for Mexicans, refers to California as “Mexifornia” and has recently warned that illegal immigrants would be coming to Southwest Virginia to increase the poverty rate.
According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, immigrants contribute to the economy rather than detract from it. “They work at high rates and make up more than a third of the workforce in some industries. Their geographic mobility helps local economies respond to worker shortages, smoothing out bumps that could otherwise weaken the economy. Immigrant workers help support the aging native-born population, increasing the number of workers as compared to retirees and bolstering the Social Security and Medicare trust funds. And children born to immigrant families are upwardly mobile, promising future benefits not only to their families, but to the U.S. economy overall.”
In our area, you only have to drive down the Volunteer Parkway or around Exit 7 to see that ethnic eateries have opened, and are thriving, in vacant shopping malls after chain restaurants have moved elsewhere or closed. That means tax revenue pouring into both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia.
Any homeowner trying to install upgrades to a kitchen will find that almost all masons and granite installers are Mexican.
Certain right-wingers sit home watching Fox News all day, while collecting Social Security, then spout about the evils that immigrants bring. If they were wiser, they would realize that a proportion of Hispanics vote Republican.