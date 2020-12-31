Your View: If sporting events were run like the election, the visiting team wouldn’t have a chance

If sporting events were run like political elections, these would be the rules: The home team always supplies the five most-rabid fans they can find to referee each game. The sideline scorekeepers are parents of the home-team players. When players head to the locker rooms at halftime with the VISITING TEAM ahead by an insurmountable lead the lights in the stadium go out. Darker than a coal mine. Simultaneously a toilet stops up and overruns (reported to be a major waterline break). Because of these interruptions the announcer asks that all fans exit the field and that the game will be continued the next morning at 9 a.m.

The problem started the next morning when the scoreboard lit up showing that the HOME TEAM was now AHEAD! As the visiting fans complained mightily the “local police” removed them from the arena.

After a while the only persons allowed to stay were the home-team fans.

Someone covered the chain-link fence with cardboard so that the visiting fans could not even view the rest of the game.

When the visiting team objected to the change in the score “they were ejected” and lost the game by default.