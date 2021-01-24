Your View: If our leaders were rational, they would want to seek the truth

Rational. A simple term to define. Logically it should lead to the truth. In 2020 and apparently 2021, neither has seen the light of day. Rational thinking brings to question the dismal and nonscientific response to COVID-19 promulgated by politicians and sadly sanctified by a segment of the medical community. We have spent a year following ineffective and ridiculous protocol with expected poor results. The saddest revelation of this debacle is the failure of the church during a time when their leadership was needed the most. Rational reviews of events that approach insurrection have pointed across the political aisle since 2016. Rational review of the so-called fair election reveals circumstances that exceed all odds and most, if not all, levels of logic. Logic tells us that when rules are changed midstream via illegal means and vote counts are delayed that chicanery is occurring. Rational thinking does not account for a one-day impeachment following an event not yet fully investigated and false claims of presidential incitement. Is it rational to expect the incoming puppet administration to enact policies to actually help the middle and lower classes? The same populace they despise and seek to enslave through identity politics and self-serving legislation? Is it rational to think banning free speech and silencing the opposition will culminate in unity? Is it rational to think that this party will change course and undertake policies that won’t further divide and sow discord? Is it rational to be positive about reinstating the policies of a past failed presidency? My detractors have and undoubtedly will accuse me of espousing the conservative narrative. That warrants only one response: seek and find the truth. Amazing how it becomes apparent when you step outside the box of lies. Oh, and now they call in the Guard?