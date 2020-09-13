Your View: If ‘losers’ comments are true, why are the sources anonymous and 2 years late?

Anonymous sources in The Atlantic recently said the reason President Trump didn’t go to the cemetery outside Paris is because he said it was filled with “losers.” Recently, this paper re-printed an article from The New York Daily News and printed a Letter to the Editor regarding these comments as well.
This is all easy enough to believe given his comments about John McCain.
Yet, the event in question was nearly two years ago. On Nov. 10, 2018, Reuters reported the trip was canceled due to scheduling and logistical difficulties caused by the weather and a similar situation kept Trump from visiting the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea the year earlier. On Nov. 11, 2018, The Atlantic wrote that the White House said the trip was canceled due to weather. On Nov. 12, 2018, The Washington Post reported the trip was canceled due to near zero visibility.
So now, two years later, just before an election, The Atlantic reports four anonymous sources say Trump canceled that trip because the cemetery was full of “losers.”
In response, officials who were on the trip, including John Bolton, who is no fan of the President, have stated that the reason was the weather, and they did not hear a “loser” reason.
I cannot reconcile those anonymously reported “comments” with what Trump has done for the veterans, especially cleaning up the Veterans Administration and putting into place a program where vets can get treatment outside a VA Hospital, and what Trump has done to fund the military in general.
So, I wonder, if Trump did say it, why did it take these folks two years to speak up and why are they hiding behind anonymity?
