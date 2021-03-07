 Skip to main content
Your View: If historic buildings must be destroyed, replace them with new ones of similar style, scale
Your View: If historic buildings must be destroyed, replace them with new ones of similar style, scale

It has been gratifying to see the Bristol Herald Courier’s recent articles on issues concerning historic buildings in Abingdon, including the handsome 1840s Dooley House, which Sinking Springs Church anticipates demolishing. Regarding the county-courthouse expansion, I would hope that no replacement buildings would be out of scale with that of the historic buildings in the vicinity. Regarding the replacement for the Elliott Building, no design criteria have yet been promulgated. I suggest that the style of the Elliott’s predecessor be ascertained and that the new structure be erected in a style and on a scale reminiscent of those of the original building.

