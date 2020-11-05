Your View: I got COVID because I got lazy

When COVID first began I followed the rules. I am not saying I liked them but I wore my mask and stayed six feet apart and washed my hands all day every day. But I got tired of doing that.

I was busy working as my job luckily wasn’t affected, and I have my family and life continued and my vigilance began to waiver. Over the summer we went to a busy resort town and didn’t take a lot of precautions. No one got sick. After a while even though it’s still on the news it’s almost like things were almost back to normal.

Until last week when I woke from a nap with a bad cough followed by a fever. Two days later I tested positive. It’s been a rough 10 days experiencing multiple symptoms, and I am almost completely over the symptoms now but it could have just as easily went the other way and I could have ended up hospitalized.

My point is I got it because I was lazy. I hate wearing my mask and washing my hands so much. But COVID is real and it’s a horrible sickness to have. I thought I couldn’t get it, but no one is immune. So please don’t get lazy. Please encourage your love ones to stay vigilant. When you get it, it stops you in your tracks.