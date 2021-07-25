 Skip to main content
Your View: Hurray for Dolly! So-called leaders of the Volunteer State should take notice
Your View: Hurray for Dolly! So-called leaders of the Volunteer State should take notice

In a quest to help the people of her native state of Tennessee, Dolly Parton gave a million-dollar donation to Moderna for vaccine research. Then she made a commercial showing herself getting the shot, and she even rerecorded the song “Jolene” with the word “vaccine” to help the rollout effort. Dolly is all about using her fame and fortune for the common good.

Meanwhile, the elected leadership of the Volunteer State evidently does not feel the same need to address the gravity of the COVID pandemic. Gov. Lee and U.S. Sens. Blackburn and Hagerty have gotten vaccinated while preaching a gospel of “freedom.” They pander to their base: MAGA cultists, anti-vaxxers and conspiracy peddlers who tune in religiously to watch Tucker Carlson denigrate the need to vaccinate. Tennessee ranks 43 out of 50 in vaccinations per capita, even as the delta variant is surging, hospitalizations and deaths are on the increase, and the need for another mask mandate is growing.

The same politicians do not extend a right to make personal choices to Tennessee’s transgender youth, whose bathrooms they insist on closing, or to the LGBT community which is openly discriminated against, or to women’s reproductive rights that they want to micromanage.

It is true I live in Virginia, but being on the border means dealing with Tennessee’s troubles that cross the state line — including variants to the coronavirus.

In the movie “9 to 5,” Doralee (Dolly Parton) told her creepy boss that she would change him from a rooster to a hen in one shot.

While the Tennessee State House debates whether hens should be changed to roosters, Dolly Parton will be cementing her place as the best thing to come out of the state since Jack Daniel's.

