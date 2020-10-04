Your View: How should I vote? I think I might vote Republican

I’ve been trying to decide who I’m going to vote for.
I could vote for the ones that want use stimulus money to fund abortion and 200 things that don’t have anything to do with a relief plan.
Or, I could vote for the ones that tried to abolish abortion but the 90-year-old Supreme Court Judge blocked it. I could vote for the ones that don’t believe in God because they took God’s name out of the Pledge of Allegiance at their convention.
Or, I could vote for the one that wants to protect the freedom of religion. I could vote for the one when in office had the lowest economy in years. Or, I could vote for the one that brought our economy to a record high. I could vote for the one that downsized our military and let other countries threaten us and take advantage of us.
Or, I could vote for the one that built the mightiest military in the world and not afraid to use it. I could vote for the one that has Nancy Pelosi and look at her for the rest of her life or mine. Or, I could vote for the one that I think has done a pretty good job with no help or respect at all from Congress. Yes he told a few lies and said somethings he shouldn’t have said, but what president hasn’t done the same thing.
I think I might vote Republican, yep, that’s what I am going to do. I hope you all do to. If not may God have mercy on all of us. P.S. Be sure to lock up all your guns, if the wrong one gets elected.
