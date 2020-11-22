 Skip to main content
Your View: How can we say we care about others if we criticize those not wearing masks?
Your View: How can we say we care about others if we criticize those not wearing masks?

I am writing in response to the letter titled “Michael Bishop, wearing mask, is true hero; others in photo without masks, not so much,” published in your newspaper on 11-15-2020.

Today, we are continuously looking for ways to stay safe, especially now during this pandemic. Wearing masks has become a norm. However, when one is without a mask, they are ridiculed. I understand the importance of a mask (I wear one everywhere I go), but I do not see how we are to promote caring for one another when we ridicule our own. As a society, we wear masks to protect not only ourselves but for others. How are we to say that we care about others when we criticize those not wearing a mask immediately without knowing any background? In the past, we were quick to make assumptions and stereotype those that are different than us in society (ex: After Pearl Harbor). Now without realizing we are doing it again now with masks. It seems that once a person walks into a store without a mask, all eyes are on them. Thus, promoting the feeling of discomfort. Those not wearing a mask may not be able to afford any or may have lost theirs. Let us be kind and considerate. Instead of screaming at and ridiculing those let us explain the issue and use that time to educate. Let us promote what we as a country stand for, unity.

