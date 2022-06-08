Your View: High gas prices are something none of us can ignore

The cost of living under this present administration just keeps going up.

The gas station near me raises their prices about every 48 hours.

A few days ago, gas went up 17 cents overnight. Due to that, I had to cancel my Labor Day trip to Darlington Raceway. I enjoy surprising my daughter on her birthday with a trip to a NASCAR track that she’s never been to before. Well, not this year. Who knows what gas prices will be in 90 days, $7.00 a gallon?

I wonder if any of the folks who voted for Biden are having the least bit of “buyer’s remorse” yet? I have to move money from savings to checking whenever my wife tells me she’s going to the grocery store. I’m sure glad I didn’t buy that Mustang GT I was looking at this time last year.

Some of my friends and co-workers who voted for Biden told me that they were fed up with Trump’s tweets. All I can say is I can ignore a crazy tweet, but I can’t ignore $4.69 a gallon for gas.