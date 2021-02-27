 Skip to main content
Your View: Herald Courier Opinion page has taken a hard left turn bordering on propaganda
Your View: Herald Courier Opinion page has taken a hard left turn bordering on propaganda

To be clear, I’m a fiscally conservative Republican, but not without heart. I support charitable organizations for low income in the area with my time and money.

Just for laughs and giggles I looked through the “Opinions” and “Your View” articles from the last two weeks of my Bristol Herald Courier papers, except for 2/16. It went on the bottom of a pet taxi. By my count I found 40 articles, 27 were liberal, 7 conservative and 6 neutral. Looks to me fair and balanced is not to be found in the Bristol Herald Courier.

When I saw how many articles were anti-Republican, not only in the Opinion/Your View page but also in the rest of the paper, I question why I just sent a check for annual subscription even though I have subscribed for decades. I depend on the paper for local news including the obituary, yes I am 60, but it has become undeniable to me that the paper has taken a hard left turn bordering on propaganda. I am left to believe that the paper’s management is now in a hard left political position and I wonder if the reason there are not many center or right of center “Your View” articles is because most everybody not a Democrat has already dropped subscriptions. If so, what a less than ethical and a poor business decision by the Herald.

I’ve decided to watch the rest of this year to see the paper’s direction. If I see an improvement I’ll probably renew. If not, guess I’ll have to find web sites for local news and obituaries. A good early indication will be if this article actually makes “Your View.”

