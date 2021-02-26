Your View: Harshbarger wrong; kneeling is respectful

Lots of things were disturbing me on Saturday morning. One was the reaction of some of our elected representatives (I will not use the name “leaders”) to the ETSU basketball team kneeling. Representative Diana Harshbarger, for example, said “This is disrespectful to everyone who fought or died for our freedoms.” How would she know? I certainly disagree. I have previously expressed my support for the team members. As a retired Army Officer who served for 27 years, I will always think of kneeling as being remorseful and respectful, as depicted in photographs of troops honoring their fallen comrades.

In any event, my service was, in large part, to support the true ideals of America — one being that all have the right to peacefully express their opinions and concerns in the way that they choose. Further — do we know what each of these individual players meant to convey to us by kneeling? We should discover that before any wholesale condemnation.

As for Rusty Crowe — a Vietnam veteran — he should know better. Men and women of every ethnicity and religious belief have always made up our Armed Forces — often in disproportionate numbers, as it was in Vietnam. Everyone should take a walk through the National Memorial of the Pacific Cemetery in Hawaii to reinforce that fact in your minds. Or just look at the list of emblems authorized for use on military tombstones as well as the surnames. You will see America as it was meant to be.