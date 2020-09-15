 Skip to main content
Your View: Harshbarger: I support a balanced budget amendment
Your View: Harshbarger: I support a balanced budget amendment

As a small business owner, I learned firsthand you can’t spend money you don’t have. Families in East Tennessee don’t live above their means and spend money they don’t have. So why does our government continue to spend, spend, spend?

Our national debt is well over $26 trillion and growing every second (https://www.usdebtclock.org). If we don’t address the out-of-control spending, we will leave our future generations in financial ruin.

That’s why I recently announced my support for a balanced budget amendment. I see this as a step in the right direction toward instilling some financial self-control on our government. I would support exploring an amendment similar to what was purposed in the 115th Congress that simply states the government cannot spend more than it takes in each year.

As your next member of Congress, I will prioritize finding ways we can reduce government spending. I raised my hand and entered this race because I want my son and grandchildren to have the same opportunities I did growing up, but if we don’t rein in spending, that won’t be the case.

