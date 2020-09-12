Your View: Harshbarger afraid to debate Blair Walsingham, so we know who will fight for us in D.C.

We have something remarkably interesting going on in the Tennessee 1st District congressional race. For the first time we have a woman candidate. As a matter of fact we have two women competing for that seat. As a retired Army veteran with 25 years of service, I am supporting Blair Walsingham, an Air Force veteran with six years of service to our country. Blair is also a farmer from Hawkins County where she lives on her farm with her husband and four children. She is a gun enthusiast, an outdoorswoman, animal lover and a cancer survivor. Health care is her No. 1 issue. Her opponent, Diana Harshbarger, is from the pharmaceutical industry and owns her own pharmacy. Here is what I find most interesting. Mrs. Harshbarger is afraid to debate Mrs. Walsingham. In the military we have a word for one who runs from the fight. So I ask you this simple question, which of the two is going to fight for you in Washington, D.C.? Who is going to make every effort to see that health care and low drug prices are available to all East Tennesseans, rich or poor? And which is going to join the health care lobby and stick it to you in every way with price increases, deductibles and even keep you from getting health care at all? So, Diana, if you disagree with my premises, why don’t you debate Blair and let the people of upper East Tennessee know where you really stand? Let’s see how you stand up against someone not afraid to serve our country against all enemies, foreign and domestic!
