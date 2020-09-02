Your View: Guns and beans safe, even under progressive president

President Trump’s acceptance speech went on longer than an off-key musical, only without an intermission. You have to wonder how many people were infected with COVID-19 while sitting unmasked, packed together on the south lawn of the White House on a sultry night. The president read mechanically from a teleprompter for 70 minutes, but in the end, neither flags nor fireworks nor Melania’s chartreuse gown could save the Neilson ratings.
MAGA cult members were no doubt enthralled. Most are aggrieved white men without a college degree — angry that demographics have changed, and longing for the nostalgic days of Ozzie and Harriet when the ultimate 1950s “suburban housewife” dished up bland stews. Many are full of paranoia, fearful that Americans of different cultures are going to take something.
One frequent writer to this paper is certain that leftist anarchists will do away with guns and beans.
Guns are everywhere. Locals have opened fire on their kin, shot from flatbed trucks on Kingsmill Pike and stockpiled ammo. There were three gun-related homicides reported in this area in the past week.
Across the country, a lethal cocktail of armed militias and angry protestors have reached the point of combustion. All of this has happened on Trump’s watch, with his divisive rhetoric as fuel.
Reform will happen even though not all progressives hate guns — Hillary is said to be a fair to middling shot when it comes to ducks.
On the subject of beans, the Washington Post recently printed a recipe for deep fried tofu with a Korean Gochugang (fermented bean) paste. Hummus and miso are quite fashionable in Greenwich Village among the many vegans. So, we may safely conclude that progressives don’t hate beans.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!