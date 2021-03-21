Your View: Griffith votes against needs of his district’s constituents

No one has done more to harm the people of the Ninth District than Congressman Morgan Griffith.
1. As of 2017, the Ninth District had the highest poverty rate of any Virginia congressional district, at 18.7%.
2. The Ninth District is the most Republican district in the state.
3. Morgan Griffith voted to prevent each of his constituents receiving the $1,200, against the $600 and against the $1,400.
4. Morgan Griffith voted against these counties in his district receiving this stimulus money.
Washington — $10,422,542
Wise — $7,250,203
Smyth — $5,838,485
Russell — $5,156,191
Lee — $4,542,747
Scott — $4,182,593
Buchanan — $4,073,596
Dickenson — $2,776,888
Bristol, Virginia is expected to receive more than $3 million while the City of Norton is expected to receive around $1 million.
Morgan Griffith thinks you don’t need or deserve the stimulus money. Morgan Griffith thinks that these counties and cities don’t need or deserve the $44 million.