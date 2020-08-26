Your View: Griffith voted against USPS funding; don’t vote for him

Morgan Griffith is expected to vote for bills and legislation that would benefit his constituents (that would be the folks in SW Va.). The key words are "expected to." His ‘NAY’ vote for the USPS rescue package in effect kicked sand in our faces. Since, we don’t have that many sandy beaches, and then he just kicked coal dust in our faces. The rescue money for the USPS was for more than mail-in voting. It was to keep the mail flowing quickly and cheaply to every single person in the entire U.S. Especially here in rural Virginia, important documents are sent in the mail from vital statistics (birth certificates, social security cards for school attendance, shot records, etc.), meds for people who live in the country miles from the nearest drug store. Since COVID-19, we (at least here in SW Va.) still send cards to our families and friends in their time of need or celebration. I am going to assume that Morgan Griffith does not know that or maybe he does know and he just didn’t care. There are a lot of areas here in the Ninth District that still do not have broadband internet and no cell service. They still get their news from a newspaper delivered to them by the USPS. They have bills that come in the mail with due date for their payments.
He is unopposed on the 2020 ballot. We must send him a message telling him that we all know he chose to ignore his constituents by denying the USPS the funds that were requested to continue to provide important services for every single person in our country and in the world. How do we do that? It is really rather simple. Ignore his name on that ballot just like he ignored us by voting against the USPS rescue package. Just don’t put an X in front of his name on the 2020 ballot.
