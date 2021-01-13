 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Griffith took an oath to defend the Constitution, not a politician’s insurrection
0 comments

Your View: Griffith took an oath to defend the Constitution, not a politician’s insurrection

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The attempted coup in Washington, D.C., only happened because leaders fomented it for years. Which leaders may be held responsible? Those claiming the election were stolen, when the recounts and courts have shown it was not.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, you told us to trust President Trump, and you convinced people to give him their hard-earned money. You became a Trumpist, but was it without reservation? When all 10 former secretaries of defense published their collective concern that Trump is a threat to democracy, did you wonder what you helped create?

Trump just invited his supporters to D.C., encouraging violence by predicting Jan. 6 “will be wild.” He whipped up the crowd with hate and lies, said, “We will never concede,” then said, “Go to the Capitol.” He thus incited an insurrection; he must have smiled to himself (from the safety of the White House) as they stormed the Capitol to stop the vote count by our Congress.

Mr. Griffith, you swore to uphold our Constitution, not a president’s ambitions. The support you gave to Trump’s false conspiracy claims culminated in mob violence, an attack on the Capitol itself, in the name of Trump. Your complicity should be noted.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Why so much hate?

Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why? 

Opinion

PRESS: Today’s Republican Party cult: Destroy America

Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts