Your View: Griffith took an oath to defend the Constitution, not a politician’s insurrection

The attempted coup in Washington, D.C., only happened because leaders fomented it for years. Which leaders may be held responsible? Those claiming the election were stolen, when the recounts and courts have shown it was not.

Rep. Morgan Griffith, you told us to trust President Trump, and you convinced people to give him their hard-earned money. You became a Trumpist, but was it without reservation? When all 10 former secretaries of defense published their collective concern that Trump is a threat to democracy, did you wonder what you helped create?

Trump just invited his supporters to D.C., encouraging violence by predicting Jan. 6 “will be wild.” He whipped up the crowd with hate and lies, said, “We will never concede,” then said, “Go to the Capitol.” He thus incited an insurrection; he must have smiled to himself (from the safety of the White House) as they stormed the Capitol to stop the vote count by our Congress.

Mr. Griffith, you swore to uphold our Constitution, not a president’s ambitions. The support you gave to Trump’s false conspiracy claims culminated in mob violence, an attack on the Capitol itself, in the name of Trump. Your complicity should be noted.