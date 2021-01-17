 Skip to main content
Your View: Griffith supported Trump’s calumnies, his attempts to overturn election and sedition
Your View: Griffith supported Trump's calumnies, his attempts to overturn election and sedition

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, President Trump stood in front of the White House and incited his followers to storm Congress. This was done with the deliberate intention of stopping the work of certifying the vote of the Electoral College, the last ceremonial step in validating the presidential election of 2020. Trump fueled the crowd’s rage by iterating debunked fantasies of voter fraud. After two months of relentless lying about the election, Trump’s duped supporters were only too ready to follow his exhortations. A raucous mob overran the capitol, sent legislators fleeing and trashed whatever they could. Sadly, there were senators and congressmen who offered support to what must be described as sedition. This was a violent attempt to prevent Congress from doing its job and to overturn the results of the election, to allow Trump to remain in office.

Congressman Morgan Griffith was one of those who lent support to calumnies that this past election was tainted. He voted against certification of the Electoral College vote — even though he knows that Joe Biden won fair and square. By not speaking truthfully, by lending his support to malicious fictions spewed by the president, Mr. Griffith is complicit in the shameful attack on the Capitol.

Someone who holds public office has a responsibility to speak truthfully — even when truth may be hard for some to hear. Morgan Griffith knows the truth, but he has refused to speak. Trump has never been a popular president. He lost the popular vote in 2016. His approval ratings have hovered around 40% throughout his presidency. After his deadly bungling during the pandemic, most Americans wanted him voted out. Yet Morgan Griffith seems intent on indulging the egregious fantasies of Trump and his fervent supporters. This moral cowardice facilitated an attempted coup. Griffith has supported sedition.

