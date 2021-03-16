Your View: Griffith shows commitment to extremism, poor understanding of American principles

Congressman Morgan Griffith’s e-newsletter of March 5 illustrates his commitment to his fellow House Republican extremists and his lack of understanding and commitment to the principles of American government.

He claims that “H.R. 1 upends our country’s election system.” He ignores the fact that what upended the country’s election system, as he seems to understand it, was the systematic denial of the right to vote to duly enfranchised citizens by white male property owners. Claims of voter fraud by the right are without evidence and have been disproven. They are in fact an attempt to limit the franchise. If Griffith and his fellow right-wingers have their way, the votes of their fellow travelers will count more because others will be denied the vote.

Griffith objects to H.R. 1280 because it ends qualified immunity for police officers. Qualified immunity exempts law enforcement from respecting the right to due process and protection from state-sanctioned violence of those with whom they interact. Unfortunately, bad actors have been admitted into the ranks of law enforcement, and law-abiding citizens have paid the price, too often with their lives. Griffith would protect the abusive police rather than the often non-white citizens who are the victims.