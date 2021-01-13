 Skip to main content
Your View: Griffith should be removed from office for encouraging destruction in Capitol
Your View: Griffith should be removed from office for encouraging destruction in Capitol

Rep. Morgan Griffith’s public and repeated misinformation regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, along with other senators and representatives, cost five lives. In addition, they encouraged destruction and delay of the constitutionally required confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden. His acts are reprehensible and illegal. He should be removed from office and an honorable, just Republican appointed to serve the 9th District.

