Rep. Morgan Griffith’s public and repeated misinformation regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, along with other senators and representatives, cost five lives. In addition, they encouraged destruction and delay of the constitutionally required confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden. His acts are reprehensible and illegal. He should be removed from office and an honorable, just Republican appointed to serve the 9th District.
Your View: Griffith should be removed from office for encouraging destruction in Capitol
- Judith A. Foster | Abingdon, Virginia
Listen to or read most media over the last four years and you’re not hearing or reading the news but listening to or reading a constant barrage of vitriol against the greatest president our country has ever had. One has to beg the question, why?
Donald Trump engineered an insurrection at our Capitol. His actions have reached the point that all Republicans must do what needs to be done to have this president undergo a psychiatric examination.
Your View: Griffith’s, other Republicans’ challenge to election were a disgrace to nation, democracy
Morgan Griffith’s actions to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, in spite of a plethora of evidence to support those results, are a disgrace to the United States of America and the very foundation of democracy upon which our country was founded.
This year we call 2020 is nearing its end. It will be a year long remembered by those of us who lived through it.
Unless Republicans make concerted and public efforts — now — to change the dynamic by opposing the president’s and his supporters’ efforts at misleading the public, I am convinced violence will result.
A coterie of U.S. senators, representing mostly southern states, has revolted, determined to throw red meat to the MAGA cult, thus aligning with Trump in outright sedition. They will provide a show that ends badly on Jan. 6 without changing the outcome of the election.
Donald Trump is today’s Jim Jones. And today’s Republican Party leaders are the psychotic pilgrims of Jonestown. The only difference is they haven’t swallowed the poison Kool-Aid yet. But only because Trump hasn’t asked them to. No doubt. If he did, they would.