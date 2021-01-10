Your View: Griffith’s, other Republicans’ challenge to election were a disgrace to nation, democracy

Morgan Griffith’s actions to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, in spite of a plethora of evidence to support those results, are a disgrace to the United States of America and the very foundation of democracy upon which our country was founded. He abdicated his constitutional responsibilities and demonstrated his true loyalties to a white supremacist, misogynistic, narcissistic, egomaniacal individual, who has fomented and incited violence. The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, is the culmination of such errant and reckless behavior, in which he is complicit. Griffith and the other Republicans who slavishly propped up and stoked Trump and his false claims of voter fraud represent what America has historically gone to war over in other countries, attempting to bring or restore democracy. In essence, Griffith has made a mockery of our democracy and has left a damning blight on the 9th Congressional District of Virginia.