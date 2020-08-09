You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Grievance over capitalizing ‘Black’ is trivial, but don’t disparage civil rights leaders
0 comments

Your View: Grievance over capitalizing ‘Black’ is trivial, but don’t disparage civil rights leaders

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

In the age of Trump, grievances are easily manufactured, especially if they are nonsensical. Case in point: The letter in the Aug. 2 newspaper by Eugene Thomas claiming that capitalization of the word “Black” somehow proves “the appearance of racial superiority,” which according to Thomas, is a “dictionary definition of racism.” I don’t know what dictionary Thomas uses, but as a Southern white man of a certain age, I can recall all those years when the polite terminology for African Americans in newspapers was “Negro.”

In my memory, it was always capitalized, but to my knowledge no one ever thought of the capitalization as proof of anything but the adherence to a pseudo-anthropological theory giving content to the concept of race it did not deserve. The bogus term for whites was “Caucasian,” which was also capitalized, but one hardly ever saw it in newsprint. In contrast, “Negro” was daily fare identifying every Black person deemed newsworthy.

If the first part of Thomas’s letter was merely silly, what followed was a horse of a different color — an effort to disparage the tributes accorded to the late Congressman John Lewis by comparing bravery on the Selma bridge — which did not lead to the death — to the heroism of white Jonathan Daniels five months later, in which he died taking a bullet meant for a young Black woman. It is great tragedy that Jonathan Daniels died so young, just as it was a tragedy that Goodman and Schwerner and Viola Liuzzo and some other whites whose names I don’t know gave their lives in the struggle against white racism. The story of Jonathan Daniels deserves honor and respect. Using it to whip up paranoia and grievance is unworthy of his memory.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; fax to 276-669-3696; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News