Your View: Grievance over capitalizing ‘Black’ is trivial, but don’t disparage civil rights leaders

In the age of Trump, grievances are easily manufactured, especially if they are nonsensical. Case in point: The letter in the Aug. 2 newspaper by Eugene Thomas claiming that capitalization of the word “Black” somehow proves “the appearance of racial superiority,” which according to Thomas, is a “dictionary definition of racism.” I don’t know what dictionary Thomas uses, but as a Southern white man of a certain age, I can recall all those years when the polite terminology for African Americans in newspapers was “Negro.”
In my memory, it was always capitalized, but to my knowledge no one ever thought of the capitalization as proof of anything but the adherence to a pseudo-anthropological theory giving content to the concept of race it did not deserve. The bogus term for whites was “Caucasian,” which was also capitalized, but one hardly ever saw it in newsprint. In contrast, “Negro” was daily fare identifying every Black person deemed newsworthy.
If the first part of Thomas’s letter was merely silly, what followed was a horse of a different color — an effort to disparage the tributes accorded to the late Congressman John Lewis by comparing bravery on the Selma bridge — which did not lead to the death — to the heroism of white Jonathan Daniels five months later, in which he died taking a bullet meant for a young Black woman. It is great tragedy that Jonathan Daniels died so young, just as it was a tragedy that Goodman and Schwerner and Viola Liuzzo and some other whites whose names I don’t know gave their lives in the struggle against white racism. The story of Jonathan Daniels deserves honor and respect. Using it to whip up paranoia and grievance is unworthy of his memory.
