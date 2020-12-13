 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your View: Grandparents have few rights in Virginia
0 comments

Your View: Grandparents have few rights in Virginia

  • 0

Tennessee has strong grandparent visitation rights, protecting grandparents who are no longer permitted to visit their grandchildren. Virginia’s laws are not as clear.

I am fortunate to be a grandmother of three, and to have spent years as a caretaker in my grandchildren’s lives in Southwest Virginia — more than a decade for the oldest. Access to my grandchildren ceased when my son died tragically in 2017, and so I lost contact with four important people around the same time.

Virginia allows for grandparents to ask for visitation with their grandchildren, but the law sets a remarkably high and nebulous bar to grant access. We are required to prove “actual harm” to grandchildren absent of visitation. “Actual harm” is not well-defined in the law, and proving it presents a nearly impossible standard.

Tennessee has laws that better define harm from cutting off grandchildren’s access to grandparents, considering how robust their relationships were. Other states, including Texas, Connecticut and Massachusetts have seen recently a groundswell of advocacy to improve visitation laws. I hope Virginia is next.

I am encouraged by legislation introduced earlier this year in Virginia (SB 571), particularly for grandparents like me who have lost their children. But SB 571 does not go far enough.

Like Tennessee, Virginia could better explicitly define harm, in addition to considering the strength of the grandparent-grandchild relationship in rulings. Legislators should support such improvements to SB 571, which may be considered for the 2021 legislative session.

I pray I can see my grandchildren again one day. Having lost their father and my son, I think we would all benefit. I imagine if faced with this scenario, other grandparents in Virginia would feel the same way.

Giving your view

The Your View column is an open forum for readers to share civil discussion on matters of public interest.

» Letters must be original works; 300 words or less.

» Letters will be edited, and the publisher reserves the right to reject any submission.

» Writers will be limited to one letter a month.

» Submissions must include the writer’s name, full address and telephone number.

» Send letters to: Letters to the Editor, Bristol Herald Courier, P.O. Box 609, Bristol VA 24203; or email to letters@bristolnews.com. Letters can also be submitted through our website, HeraldCourier.com.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Their View: Virginia Democrats have misread what Republicans just did

The two most consequential events of Virginia’s 2021 governor’s race may have already happened. On Saturday, Republicans decided to choose their nominee in a convention rather than a primary — prompting state Sen. Amanda Chase of Chesterfield County to declare that she’ll run as an independent instead.

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts