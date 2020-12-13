Your View: Grandparents have few rights in Virginia

Tennessee has strong grandparent visitation rights, protecting grandparents who are no longer permitted to visit their grandchildren. Virginia’s laws are not as clear.

I am fortunate to be a grandmother of three, and to have spent years as a caretaker in my grandchildren’s lives in Southwest Virginia — more than a decade for the oldest. Access to my grandchildren ceased when my son died tragically in 2017, and so I lost contact with four important people around the same time.

Virginia allows for grandparents to ask for visitation with their grandchildren, but the law sets a remarkably high and nebulous bar to grant access. We are required to prove “actual harm” to grandchildren absent of visitation. “Actual harm” is not well-defined in the law, and proving it presents a nearly impossible standard.

Tennessee has laws that better define harm from cutting off grandchildren’s access to grandparents, considering how robust their relationships were. Other states, including Texas, Connecticut and Massachusetts have seen recently a groundswell of advocacy to improve visitation laws. I hope Virginia is next.

I am encouraged by legislation introduced earlier this year in Virginia (SB 571), particularly for grandparents like me who have lost their children. But SB 571 does not go far enough.